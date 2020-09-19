Letter, 9/20: Is it freedom or selfishness?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to Bob Bennie's letter ("Madsen stands for freedom," Sept. 13), Ben Madsen is a patriot. It seems the definition of patriotism in Bennie's mind is that one's personal desires are more important than their fellow citizens' health, and the selfish disregard for other peoples well being is the American way.

I hear endless whining from those who think being asked to wear a mask in public for a limited amount of time is such an awful burden when it is a reasonable price to pay for getting past this pandemic and returning to a more normal life. They mostly seem to be saying, “You can't make me,” like a child might when told to do chores they dislike doing.

The anti-maskers' justification is that it is only their personal health that is being put at risk, but that is clearly not true. Those who patronize Madsen's and other establishments with similar ideology can infect their family and friends, who in turn may unknowingly pass it on to other innocent people.