Letter, 9/20: Is it freedom or selfishness?

According to Bob Bennie's letter ("Madsen stands for freedom," Sept. 13), Ben Madsen is a patriot. It seems the definition of patriotism in Bennie's mind is that one's personal desires are more important than their fellow citizens' health, and the selfish disregard for other peoples well being is the American way.
I hear endless whining from those who think being asked to wear a mask in public for a limited amount of time is such an awful burden when it is a reasonable price to pay for getting past this pandemic and returning to a more normal life. They mostly seem to be saying, “You can't make me,” like a child might when told to do chores they dislike doing.
The anti-maskers' justification is that it is only their personal health that is being put at risk, but that is clearly not true. Those who patronize Madsen's and other establishments with similar ideology can infect their family and friends, who in turn may unknowingly pass it on to other innocent people.
I'll wager that if I walked into Madsen's business without a shirt and shoes, carrying a six-pack and smoking a cigarette, Mr. Madsen would escort me out the door without hesitation. He and those like him apparently consider themselves more important than the rest of us humans who do not get to choose which laws and/or mandates we will abide by.
We have President Trump to thank for promoting this self-centered behavior to his blindly loyal and deluded followers.
Steve Kellogg, Lincoln
