Letter, 9/20: GOP showing its desperation

Harping on one's opponents for not sufficiently condemning the sexual exploitation of children when one's own party supported an accused predator of young girls for the Senate and has meekly acquiesced to its president's offer of well wishes to another might be the most breathlessly cynical political move of 2020, but with about six weeks to go and GOP desperation and stupidity growing, we'd best keep nominations open.
Dan Moser, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!