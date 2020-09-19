Letter, 9/20: Bolz will search for answers

I have been a good friend and supporter of Doug Bereuter since 1966. When Doug retired from the Congress, I worried about who could capably replace him.
I am now convinced that Kate Bolz will bring to the House the same courage, ability and innovation that Doug possessed. I will vote for her and extend financial support.
During her last legislative campaign, Kate knocked at our door. I questioned some of her positions. Two weeks later, she called and invited me to her office. When I went, not only did she answer my concerns, but also she outlined ways the situation could be improved upon. I was very impressed with the scope of her research and her willingness to clarify my misconceptions.
I have followed her legislative career with interest. She is smart, tough, well-liked by her colleagues and understands pressure politics. She would take to Washington substantial knowledge and experience with farm issues, health issues and a freedom from lockstep obedience to the bluster emanating from the White House.
I believe these truly are times that try men's souls. Why not turn to someone who will diligently search for answers? Elect Kate Bolz.
James W. Hewitt, Lincoln
