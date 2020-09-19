Letter, 9/20: A sad day for democracy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find the decision made by the Nebraska Supreme Court recently disturbing. Supporting or opposing the medical cannabis initiative is not the issue at hand. The Supreme Court has now made it impossible for the voice of the people to be heard.

With a nonpartisan Legislature in place since 1937, the people effectively become the “second house” with their ability to exercise their wishes through initiatives that can be placed on the ballot. The decision has the general population second-guessing language that goes into such initiatives.

Around 200,000 people of Nebraska have now been silenced by the power of a minimum of four judges of the Supreme Court. It doesn’t matter if every single registered voter were to unanimously agree on a topic; they can be muted. This is not the system George Norris intended.

The courts should not be manipulated by one person. It is a sad day for Nebraska’s most vulnerable, but more importantly, a sad day for democracy.

Michelle Boyce, Bellevue

