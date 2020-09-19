 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/20: A sad day for democracy
Letter, 9/20: A sad day for democracy

Marijuana petition

Supporters organize medical marijuana petitions in front of the Nebraska State Capitol in June.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

I find the decision made by the Nebraska Supreme Court recently disturbing. Supporting or opposing the medical cannabis initiative is not the issue at hand. The Supreme Court has now made it impossible for the voice of the people to be heard.

With a nonpartisan Legislature in place since 1937, the people effectively become the “second house” with their ability to exercise their wishes through initiatives that can be placed on the ballot. The decision has the general population second-guessing language that goes into such initiatives.

Around 200,000 people of Nebraska have now been silenced by the power of a minimum of four judges of the Supreme Court. It doesn’t matter if every single registered voter were to unanimously agree on a topic; they can be muted. This is not the system George Norris intended.

The courts should not be manipulated by one person. It is a sad day for Nebraska’s most vulnerable, but more importantly, a sad day for democracy.

Michelle Boyce, Bellevue

