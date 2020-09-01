Letter, 9/2: Grab the wheel; drop the phone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though not on the scale of a pandemic (yet), there is a growing public safety threat that we can eliminate with just a small dose of common sense each time we get into our cars — keeping cellphones out of reach.

More and more frequently, I encounter drivers who have obviously skipped their medication. Balancing phones on steering wheels or cradling them in laps, they are unconcerned about safety, theirs or others.

A message to these drivers: When your willful neglect inevitably leads to an accident, would you please aim your vehicle towards another driver who is likewise preoccupied? They’re easy to find, and the embarrassment of two inattentive drivers colliding may be the only remedy for your self-absorbed indifference.

On the off chance that the sounds of shattering glass, crumpling metal and approaching sirens or an EMT pushing on your chest would actually interrupt your conversation, don’t despair. Law enforcement is obliged to allow you one call, and local hospitals permit cellphone use in some patient areas.