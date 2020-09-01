Letter, 9/2: Grab the wheel; drop the phone

Though not on the scale of a pandemic (yet), there is a growing public safety threat that we can eliminate with just a small dose of common sense each time we get into our cars — keeping cellphones out of reach.
More and more frequently, I encounter drivers who have obviously skipped their medication. Balancing phones on steering wheels or cradling them in laps, they are unconcerned about safety, theirs or others.
A message to these drivers: When your willful neglect inevitably leads to an accident, would you please aim your vehicle towards another driver who is likewise preoccupied? They’re easy to find, and the embarrassment of two inattentive drivers colliding may be the only remedy for your self-absorbed indifference.
On the off chance that the sounds of shattering glass, crumpling metal and approaching sirens or an EMT pushing on your chest would actually interrupt your conversation, don’t despair. Law enforcement is obliged to allow you one call, and local hospitals permit cellphone use in some patient areas.
Should you survive your self-inflicted fate but were unable to connect with another phone addict, your next truly important conversation should be with your innocent victims, or their survivors, explaining your inability to be considerate of others. If finding appropriate words is too challenging, perhaps a judge should impose a period of "social distancing" during which you can reflect upon how critical that chat really was.
There is no justification for having a phone in your hand while driving. Though you choose not to care about yourself or others, please don’t jeopardize those who do.
Larry McClung, Lincoln
