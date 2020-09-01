 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/2: Bolz will lead with courage
Letter, 9/2: Bolz will lead with courage

Kate Bolz

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stands in the Nebraska Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. She faces Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

I believe that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is a genuinely nice man. Sometimes “niceness” is sufficient, but not now. The catastrophes surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency require thoughtfulness and courage.

Our president has neither assisted nor consoled Americans during this coronavirus period.

Through his inaction and blaming, President Trump has harvested too many deaths and staggering financial hardship. Why are our Republican senators and representatives not asking themselves, “What can I do to stop this catastrophe?”

We need public servants who are not only nice but also informed and courageous. Kate Bolz is all of those. She has proved herself as a state senator. As a national representative, she will help lead us out of this frightening time and into a stable future. I will vote with confidence for Kate Bolz.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

