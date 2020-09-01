Letter, 9/2: Bolz will lead with courage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I believe that Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is a genuinely nice man. Sometimes “niceness” is sufficient, but not now. The catastrophes surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency require thoughtfulness and courage.

Our president has neither assisted nor consoled Americans during this coronavirus period.

Through his inaction and blaming, President Trump has harvested too many deaths and staggering financial hardship. Why are our Republican senators and representatives not asking themselves, “What can I do to stop this catastrophe?”

We need public servants who are not only nice but also informed and courageous. Kate Bolz is all of those. She has proved herself as a state senator. As a national representative, she will help lead us out of this frightening time and into a stable future. I will vote with confidence for Kate Bolz.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

