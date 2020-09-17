Letter, 9/18: Yoakum a true public servant

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way,” said John C. Maxwell. Christa Yoakum is such a leader. She is a true public servant who deeply cares about our community and works for the betterment of us all.
As a current Lancaster County commissioner, Christa stood with rural families in northwest Lancaster County when they opposed a mega chicken operation that threatened their drinking water.
She is a strong advocate for clean energy and will work to support wind and solar energy.
Christa Yoakum is the best choice for northwest Lancaster County. I hope you will join me in supporting Christa Yoakum for county commissioner.
Former State Sen. Ken Haar, Lincoln
