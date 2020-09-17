 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/18: Trump can help nation rebuild
Letter, 9/18: Trump can help nation rebuild

Trump

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the environment at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum on Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla.

 EVAN VUCCI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

There is only one person who has the knowledge to help this nation build back better again, and that person is President Trump. Joe Biden couldn't build an outhouse, let alone bring the country back to where it was before the pandemic.

Joe Biden has never signed the front of a paycheck; he has only taken one for 47 years. Most Biden voters don't even know what you're voting for, only what you are voting against.

Mark Oswald, Lincoln

