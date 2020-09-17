Letter, 9/18: Rail safety essential all year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Sept. 21, we observe Rail Safety Week, which is intended to encourage drivers and pedestrians to practice safe behavior near railroad tracks.

Crossing train tracks anywhere other than a designated pedestrian or roadway crossing is dangerous and illegal. There are laws, signs and fences to keep people off private railroad property. This includes no trespassing, loitering or engaging in recreational activities around highway-rail grade crossings and tracks.

At BNSF Railway, we are committed to public safety. We are proud of the work we do to move freight around the country. Especially in this time of COVID-19, when there has been so much disruption to food, protective equipment, and sanitation supply chains, our people have worked hard to keep the country comfortable and safe.

Here are tips to make sure we all stay safe this week and beyond:

* Trains are quieter than ever. Wearing headphones makes it virtually impossible to hear an approaching train.

* Trains cannot stop fast enough to avoid collision. It may take a train over a mile to come to a complete stop.

* Railroad bridges and tunnels are extremely dangerous. Railroad bridges are not diving platforms. Never walk on a bridge or enter a tunnel.