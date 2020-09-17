Letter, 9/18: People matter more than 'land use'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an article on the proposed rules for halfway houses ("Planners revise proposed rules for halfway houses in Lincoln," Sept. 13), Steve Henrichsen of the Planning Department claims "all the people in these programs could just be living on their own ... with zero supervision."

This statement is false. In the Nebraska Probation-Transitional Living Initiative "Quick Look" document, available online with a simple search, it states the target population for these houses are those at high risk to reoffend, cannot immediately afford a place, have only unsupportive housing available upon release or must need therapeutic housing for support.

So, no, "these people" could not be living on their own but need safe, clean, supervised, regulated places to live while they get back on their feet.

Mr. Henrichsen uses this falsehood to justify "the decision to stick to the rules governing land use." In my extensive time working on this issue, and in my encounters with the Planning Department, "land use" is shorthand for "people don't matter, neighbors don't matter, neighborhoods don't matter, quality of life doesn't matter and safety doesn't matter."