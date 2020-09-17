Letter, 9/18: Boys being boys doesn't cut it

As a 28 year veteran of the UNL faculty, I was competely unsurprised to see Alpha Gamma Rho members meld right-wing politics, racism and criminality. Some things never change, and won't, while all UNL does is tell them "naughty naughty," and shrugs it off as "boys will be boys."

Such behavior will end when Lincoln police treat this as what it is -- racist and politically motivated crime -- and make arrests, and when UNL takes proper disciplinary action, which should include expulsions. No one will take their cant about fighting racism seriously while they tolerate this sort of juvenile thuggery.