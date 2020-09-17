 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/18: Bostelman backs EMS personnel
Letter, 9/18: Bostelman backs EMS personnel

Legislature

LINCOLN, NEB. - 07/27/2020 - Sen. Bruce Bostelman speaks during a debate, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

For more than a decade, I have witnessed EMS agencies and providers in Nebraska being subjected to ever-increasing downward pressures from onerous rules and regulations, the lack of much-needed funding and a decrease in volunteerism. EMS stakeholders were unable to successfully collaborate to address these and other ongoing issues.

Sen. Bruce Bostelman answered the call to get involved, recognizing that he could utilize his expertise to make a difference for emergency medical care delivery in Nebraska.

He sought to learn more by asking questions through a statewide EMS survey and talking to subject matter experts like our EMS board members. Through this process he worked diligently with EMS stakeholders to develop meaningful policy and legislation, most recently with LB1002, to propel EMS forward for the betterment of patient care in Nebraska communities.

He has been a friend and advocate for the important work Nebraska’s EMS personnel deliver every day. Never before have I seen an individual work so passionately against what seemed like such overwhelming odds.

I personally support the reelection of Sen. Bruce Bostelman for the 23rd Legislative District of Nebraska.

James E. Smith, North Platte

Chairman, Nebraska State EMS Board

