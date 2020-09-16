Letter, 9/17: Remember when we were great?

Anyone remember when America stood for each citizen, and each of us stood for America? A plane down overseas, a Middle East marketplace or European nightclub bomb, tourists kidnapped in Africa -- it was urgent and essential to aid and to avenge every American citizen.
American citizens knew it, and the world knew it.
Today: What! Me wear a mask? To protect you?
Today: A thousand Americans dead last night from the COVID? That's a local problem for governors to deal with -- no need for a nationally coordinated and directed strategy. Besides, our President Trump says the virus is a hoax that is "99% harmless" and will go away on its own.
Didn't he also say months ago that we would have zero cases soon?
Now he says he's done a better job than anyone else could in containing the virus. More promises kept -- if we overlook several million active cases and the trivial loss of 180,000 Americans dead.
And health care, the economy, immigration, our international stature, etc.
Trump's ally Putin mocks American power worldwide and predicts our decay and dissolution (with confidence) His forces provoke ours wherever in contact, putting our impotence on display, even offering a bounty on Americans anyone can knock off.
Anyone in this administration object?
Don't count on a benevolent government here if Putin and Trump succeed.
Certainly not a free and democratic regime. Trump is clearly too dumb to recognize when he's acting the puppet to shred our unity and weaken our institutions, and he's too unprincipled to care.
Tom deShazo, Lincoln
