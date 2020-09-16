Letter, 9/17: Remember when we were great?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone remember when America stood for each citizen, and each of us stood for America? A plane down overseas, a Middle East marketplace or European nightclub bomb, tourists kidnapped in Africa -- it was urgent and essential to aid and to avenge every American citizen.

American citizens knew it, and the world knew it.

Today: What! Me wear a mask? To protect you?

Today: A thousand Americans dead last night from the COVID? That's a local problem for governors to deal with -- no need for a nationally coordinated and directed strategy. Besides, our President Trump says the virus is a hoax that is "99% harmless" and will go away on its own.

Didn't he also say months ago that we would have zero cases soon?

Now he says he's done a better job than anyone else could in containing the virus. More promises kept -- if we overlook several million active cases and the trivial loss of 180,000 Americans dead.

And health care, the economy, immigration, our international stature, etc.