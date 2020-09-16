 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/17: Bostelman staunchly pro-life, pro-family
In the race for State Senate District 23, Sen. Bruce Bostelman is the only pro-life, pro-family candidate.

In his first term, Bruce has been a pro-life champion, fighting for unborn life in the Legislature. He teamed up with pro-life senators to defund abortion providers. He has supported numerous pro-life bills, including one that would ban dismemberment abortions. And he helped strengthen the state's informed consent laws, so mothers have more information about how to protect their unborn child.

Bruce is a man of faith who has also been a vocal advocate for pro-family values. He has stood up for religious freedom in the Legislature and against liberal attempts to silence the voices of Nebraskans.

Vern Dvorak, Brainard

