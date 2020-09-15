 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/16: Sturgis survivor speaks out
Letter, 9/16: Sturgis survivor speaks out

Virus Outbreak Sturgis

People congregate at One-Eyed Jack's Saloon on Aug. 7 during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

 Stephen Groves, Associated Press

I'm a Sturgis survivor. I was checked before I left and rechecked when I got back, both times negative. Let me also be clear I did not wear a mask, and I went to concerts where a lot of people were at also not wearing masks.

In fact, I was there for almost a week, and I could count on my fingers and toes number of folks I saw wearing mask. I walked the streets of Sturgis for hours, went to several packed restaurants and even had a beer at the infamous One-Eyed Jack's, where a outbreak was reported.

Now I'm not telling everyone they have to wear a mask or not, but the fact is unless you're exchanging bodily fluids and slobbering all over each otherm I'm not really being that concerned about it.

Life goes on. The media sensationalized this, and quite frankly, there hasn't been anything really major. Now some will say I was just plain lucky, and they may be right, but I had one hell of a time along with 400,000 other people without any restrictions.

Scott Hoffman, Lincoln

