Letter, 9/16: Russia glad to weaken U.S.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the knowledge that Russia is again meddling in U.S. elections to help President Trump get re-elected, why is this not an issue with the public and the upcoming vote?

U.S. intelligence warned in early 2017 that President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a campaign of influence in the previous year’s election and developed “a clear preference for President-elect Trump,” according to The New York Times.

Now those same forces are working to discredit Joe Biden to achieve the same goal by illegal means – keep Trump in office. The Russian aim is to search for issues that stir controversy in the United States and use various methods including social media to stoke division – to destabilize our country.

Every indication is that the Kremlin’s plan is working. Under Donald Trump’s appalling lack of unifying leadership, I haven’t seen Americans so polarized and cynical towards each other since the 1960’s, and it seems our country is tearing itself apart.

Polls show European allies’ confidence in American leadership has been sinking, even pre-pandemic. Many of us see the upcoming election as a choice of evils, but since Russia is clearly in favor of Trump, why would we accommodate them? Does Putin want Trump in the Oval Office because he is what’s best for America or for Russia?