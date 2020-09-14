Letter, 9/15: Workers get needed help

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a captain with The Humane League of America, I rejoice that in early 2021 nearly 38,000 Tyson workers and their families will be offered free health care services, such as health screening, lifestyle coaching and health education. These services from Marathon Health will expand the current occupational health and COVID-19 testing services.

Tyson's lucky plants receiving these pilot services are in Storm Lake, Iowa; Holcomb, Kansas; and five more plants to be announced in the coming months.

Tyson's chief human resources officer, Johanna Soderstrom, observes that better access to preventative healthcare will also help boost workspace safety. “At Tyson, we've tied health and safety together. It is under the same umbrella,” she remarks.

“If you can focus on the task at hand and what you're doing, you probably can prevent safety incidents,” Soderstrom continued.

The Forbes' article “Tyson Foods Pilots New Healthcare Clinics For Meatpacking Workers” notes that meatpacking work is one of the "most grueling and dangerous occupations in the foods industry."