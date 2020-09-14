Letter, 9/15: Trump, not media, to blame

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his Sept. 6 letter to the editor ("Media bias hurts free press"), Mark Hunter laments media bias in coverage of Donald Trump. Perhaps if he took off his MAGA hat and watched other than Fox News, he might begin to understand that most of these sources are far more balanced in coverage than is Fox News.

I have lived through 13 presidents, Mr. Hunter, and have not seen a president more dishonest, corrupt and totally ignorant of effective leadership than Donald Trump.

Give credit where credit is due. Trump has obliterated long term foreign alliances, allowed the U.S. economy to tank, has a hand in over 180,000 COVID-19 deaths in six months through his inaction and has encouraged the worst polarization of the country in memory. That is the true shame, Mr. Hunter.

William A. Wyman, Lincoln

