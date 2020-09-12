 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/13: Trump ill-suited to fight pandemic
Letter, 9/13: Trump ill-suited to fight pandemic

Election 2020 RNC Trump

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Trump claims that his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been perfect. That claim clearly needs fact-checking.

On Aug. 25, the United States had an infection rate of 1,800 per 100,000 population, which is the highest in the developed world. We had 181,000 deaths for an infection rate of 55 deaths per 100,000 population, among the highest in the developed world.

At the same date, the European Union (a union of 26 countries with a population one-third greater than the U.S.) had an infection rate of 396 per 100,000 of their population. They had 139,000 deaths for an infection rate of 31 deaths per 100,000 population.

Basically the U.S. has an infection rate that is 4½ times that of the EU. Further, if we had the same death rate as the EU, we would have had 78,000 fewer deaths. Those 78,000 needless deaths are one-third more than all the U.S. deaths in Vietnam over 10 years of combat, and we have done that in just seven months of mismanaging COVID-19.

Our northern neighbor, Canada (with a population of about 11% of the U.S.),  had an infection rate of 336 per 100,000 population and a death rate of 24 deaths per 100,000 population. If the U.S. had Canada’s death rate, we would have had 102,000 fewer deaths.

The needless loss of life from COVID-19 under this president is unconscionable. He doesn’t have the intellect or attention span to lead against this pandemic or any other crisis.

Bert Peterson, Hastings

