Letter, 9/13: The Big Ten got it right

There is room for different points of view about the Big Ten's postponement of fall sports. Scott Frost and Bill Moos may be correct in suggesting that the athletes themselves are as safe in Lincoln as anywhere.

However, I have seen no evidence that the impacts of football and other athletic events on the rest of us through community spread are being considered.

We know by now how the virus is spread by those who ignore the mandate for face coverings and social distancing. And we are also aware of what football Saturdays are like in Lincoln and across the state. Even if no fans are allowed into Memorial Stadium, bars, living rooms and backyards will be filled with those gathered to cheer on their favorite team.

Unfortunately, many will ignore or forget about the increased risk such actions create and will fail to follow the mandates and guidelines. Some will argue they should be free to do so. I, too, wish that we did not have to worry about being infected, but ignoring reality will not prevent us from getting sick ourselves or, worse, unknowingly infecting others who may be more susceptible to the disease.