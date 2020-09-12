Letter, 9/13: Stop whining about no football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I get it. I really do. We're all disappointed that there won't be a Husker football season this year.

For those small business owners in town whose lifelines are threatened, it's more than disappointment. It's rightful stress and fear about the future.

But all that said, Steven Sipple's endless whining in the Sports section completely misses the point. Did the Big Ten handle deciding not to have a season badly? Absolutely. Did they make the right decision? Absolutely.

The focus has to be on keeping people alive, and that means no football. Mr. Sipple seems to assume that, just because other conferences are playing, the Big Ten should be too. You know, just because a bunch of other people are jumping off a cliff that doesn't mean it's a good idea.

I'll be interested to see if he's still playing the same tune in a few months when the conferences that charged ahead on a fall season suddenly have to deal with massive COVID outbreaks and deaths among their players.

Look at it this way: If we don't have football this year, we probably have it next year. If we try to have football this year, we won't have it next year, guaranteed. That's to say nothing of the number of Huskers (and others) who will die from COVID if we don't play it safe. Do you really want that?