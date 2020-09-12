 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/13: President profanes Bible again
President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about Hurricane Laura with first responders at the emergency operations center Saturday in Orange, Texas.

 ALEX BRANDON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Earlier this year, President Trump recently ordered streets cleared so that he could walk to a historic church for a photo op to hold a Bible. Tear gas was employed to clear the streets.

He now denies disparaging fallen American soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” “I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes.”

His comments supporting this claim were demonstrably false, including his claim that he called his wife in the United States (she was with him in France) to bemoan the circumstances that kept him from the cemetery visit. By my reckoning, he profaned the Bible once and just offered to do so again.

Richard Whittier, Lincoln

