Letter, 9/13: Pardons could save lives

So it is upon them now. Inmates in the Nebraska State Penitentiary test positive.

The examples of cruise ships, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, San Quentin State Prison and now public schools give ample warning of how quickly the coronavirus can spread through a congregate population.

It’s not too late to release the aged, the infirm and the reformed who pose little threat to public safety and test negative. Those confined as a result of a technical violation of a parole or probation condition could be personally evaluated to reduce the in-prison population.

Inmates were sentenced to a term of years, not the agony of COVID-19, an ICU coma or extinction. Continued confinement under the present conditions is akin to altering a pronounced sentence.

Parole, commutation or pardon powers could permit those eligible to leave a high-risk environment of confinement to return to their families and assist that struggle.

All that is needed is will and discernment from Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Speak but the word ...

Gregory C. Lauby, Wymore

