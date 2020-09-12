Letter, 9/13: Our democracy is in peril

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his new book "Making Sense," author Sam Harris records a long conversation with Dr. Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale and fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna.

Dr. Snyder says that what is happening in the United States right now parallels what happened under Hitler in Germany, then the most advanced, educated nation in the world, and Russia.

The first step is what President Trump did in 2016: You fill the public sphere with falsehoods, lies and contradict yourself all the time because you are attacking truthful discussion.

Step two: You target people who are responsible for factuality. You call journalists "enemies" or "opponents." You talk about how you're going to discipline or crack down on them.

Step three: If successful, no one knows what truth is anymore. Because nobody trusts journalists, you have a monopoly. That's clearly what the White House is up to.

Dr. Snyder adds that democracy requires the rule of law, which requires trust, which requires that we all think there are facts out there. If you do away with facts, you have destroyed democracy.