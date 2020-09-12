 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/13: Madsen stands for freedom
Letter, 9/13: Madsen stands for freedom

Madsen's, 8.7

Owner Benjamin Madsen (center) shakes hands with customers outside Madsen's Bowling & Billiards ahead of Friday's 11 a.m. opening.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I’m writing in support of Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards and the other businesses who have chosen to join them in their fight against the Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's ridiculous mask mandate for Lincoln. These business owners are freedom-loving, patriotic citizens standing up for their rights.

It is a business owner’s right to choose whether or not they want their patrons to use masks, and subsequently the individual’s right to choose whether or not to visit that establishment. The mayor of Lincoln has no right to impose a mask requirement on citizens or businesses.

It seems that across the country many politicians like her (almost all Democrats) have jumped at the opportunity to use fear and this virus to overreach their authority. These politicians have made themselves into quasi-dictators, imposing ridiculous, unlawful rules on Americans, supposedly to “protect” us from a virus while encroaching upon our freedoms. I believe it’s more about control than safety.

I applaud Ben Madsen for standing up to the mayor’s tyranny. We need more citizens like Ben to stand for freedom in Lincoln and across the country if we want to preserve freedom.

Bob Bennie, Lincoln

