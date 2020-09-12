 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/13: COVID data collection tricky
Letter, 9/13: COVID data collection tricky

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Despite many efforts at making COVID-19 data collection and analysis believable, it is simply not possible to do so.

The accurate statistical analysis of any sample data requires a number of characteristics in order for it to have any value. Every state and entity (like county or town) has differing ability to be accurate and precise in its COVID-19 data collection methods. Collectors of COVID-19 data also have different and variable individual skill sets. This alone makes the collection of data that can be used in meaningful analysis suspect.

But there are other factors that influence the accuracy and precision of the data. Some political attitudes make over-counting or under-counting fit different political goals and thus add to the inability to have faith in any analysis of the underlying data.

Differences in the time and place the COVID-19 data collection process took place varies a great deal. The same data collection process might be better (or worse) depending on the training and processes in place at a particular  time and place.

The best we can do in this uncertain environment is to place trust in our local source of COVID-19 data as well as praying that a vaccine and good preventative research take place.

Donald F. Costello, Lincoln

