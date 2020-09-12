 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/13: Bolz will protect health care
Letter, 9/13: Bolz will protect health care

Kate Bolz

Kate Bolz, Democratic candidate for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, stands in the Nebraska Democratic Party offices in Lincoln. She faces Republican incumbent Jeff Fortenberry in November.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Since 2010 Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (aka "the congressman from Louisiana") has reliably voted against affordable health care access and consumer protections for Nebraska families. He voted against the Affordable Care Act's provisions to protect Nebraskans from being kicked off their health insurance for a preexisting condition.

He voted against future funding for Medicare, jeopardizing access to healthcare for thousands of Nebraska seniors.

Despite his voting record, he now claims to be quite concerned about health care as a topic. But his ideas are little more than political double-speak rooted in the tired ideology of bootstrap pulling and "personal responsibility."

Kate Bolz, a public servant, born and raised in Nebraska, will vote to improve your access to affordable healthcare, protect you from being kicked off your plan for a preexisting condition and protect seniors by funding Medicare.

What will Jeff Fortenberry do? He'll do as he's always done — vote in favor of the insurance industry to ensure the stock price goes up.

If your family finances and your family's health are a priority, ditch Fortenberry and vote for Kate.

Barbara Pederson, Lincoln

