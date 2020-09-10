 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/11: Writer was an anti-Federalist
Letter, 9/11: Writer was an anti-Federalist

Gary Reinke writes, “I would rather die than lose my freedom,” ("Coronavirus is election infection," Aug. 30).

He is plagiarizing Patrick Henry who said, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

Henry was agreeing with Thomas Jefferson, who wrote that the people have the right to violently overthrow tyrannical governments that violate inalienable rights (see “The Declaration of Independence”).

Henry made this statement in 1775 to argue for sending Virginia troops to fight in the Revolutionary War.

But Patrick Henry was also an anti-Federalist who opposed ratification of the Constitution because he thought it gave the federal government too much power to limit liberty. Henry was a proponent of states’ rights.

The Constitution was ratified, and the anti-Federalists lost the debate. But there are still proponents of states’ rights to this day.

John C. Calhoun of South Carolina proposed the notion that states have the right to nullify any federal law they do not like (see the Nullification Crisis of 1832).

There was even a recent proposal in the Legislature to pass a law giving Nebraska the right to nullify any federal gun-control law, and congressional Republicans tried to nullify the Affordable Care Act by defunding it.

The issue of states’ rights vs. federal sovereignty led to the Civil War because pro-slave states thought they had the right to secede from the Union. President Lincoln ended the debate by using the Union Army to convince the rebels the federal government is sovereign.

Mr. Reinke is apparently a modern version of the anti-Federalist Patrick Henry.

William Boernke, Lincoln

