Letter, 9/11: Writer was an anti-Federalist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary Reinke writes, “I would rather die than lose my freedom,” ("Coronavirus is election infection," Aug. 30).

He is plagiarizing Patrick Henry who said, “Give me liberty or give me death.”

Henry was agreeing with Thomas Jefferson, who wrote that the people have the right to violently overthrow tyrannical governments that violate inalienable rights (see “The Declaration of Independence”).

Henry made this statement in 1775 to argue for sending Virginia troops to fight in the Revolutionary War.

But Patrick Henry was also an anti-Federalist who opposed ratification of the Constitution because he thought it gave the federal government too much power to limit liberty. Henry was a proponent of states’ rights.

The Constitution was ratified, and the anti-Federalists lost the debate. But there are still proponents of states’ rights to this day.

John C. Calhoun of South Carolina proposed the notion that states have the right to nullify any federal law they do not like (see the Nullification Crisis of 1832).