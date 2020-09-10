 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/11: People do care about Hatch Act
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes a statement to the news media Monday in Jerusalem.

Mark Meadows is wrong. I live outside the Beltway, and I care about Mike Pompeo and Chad Wolf clearly violating the provisions of the Hatch Act.

I worked for the federal government for almost 40 years, and every election year, my agency reminded us in detail what political activities were prohibited in our official capacity and some in our personal sphere as well, so I know a violation when I see it.

The question is will William Barr or whoever monitors that type of activity have the nerve to climb out of Donald Trump's pocket and sanction or punish them?

Steve Duden, Lincoln

