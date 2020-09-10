Letter, 9/11: People do care about Hatch Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mark Meadows is wrong. I live outside the Beltway, and I care about Mike Pompeo and Chad Wolf clearly violating the provisions of the Hatch Act.

I worked for the federal government for almost 40 years, and every election year, my agency reminded us in detail what political activities were prohibited in our official capacity and some in our personal sphere as well, so I know a violation when I see it.

The question is will William Barr or whoever monitors that type of activity have the nerve to climb out of Donald Trump's pocket and sanction or punish them?

Steve Duden, Lincoln

