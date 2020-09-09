 Skip to main content
Letter, 9/10: We all have lessons to learn
City Council BLM protest 8.3

Protesters set up outside the County-City Building calling for criminal justice reform while a Lincoln City Council meeting goes on inside on Monday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

People of color in Lincoln have been trying to tell us for a long time what racism feels like, but we haven’t been listening. We don’t see because we don’t look.

A book called “White Supremacy and Me” by Layla Saad explains in great detail (28 lessons to be exact) what white supremacy is. Saad makes the point forcefully that white supremacy is not neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville, Virginia. It is those of us with white skin assuming that the default position in the U.S. is our skin color.

Though we don’t want to think about it, Saad says, people of color have to think about it every waking minute and even have it haunt their dreams. The book carries an important message for every Lincolnite.

Vernon Williams, Lincoln

