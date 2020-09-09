Letter, 9/10: Bolz will stand against racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Blake, a Black man currently paralyzed, was shot seven times in the back while trying to enter his car by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

According to the police union he had a knife. I have never heard of a police man shooting a white man multiple times in the back who had a knife.

President Trump, who almost always gets unanimous support from the Republican elected officials, including the Nebraska congressional delegation, has shown no interest or empathy to address the problem of these tragedies being routinely perpetrated on Black citizens of our country by some white police officers, as if the Black lives do not matter

In fact most of Trump's actions -- his statements like the one after a white supremacist took the life of an innocent woman named Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 implying that a white supremacist can also be a good member of a civil society and his inflammatory rhetoric at his rallies become race-baiting fodder for his audiences.

I wish Rep. Jeff Fortenberry would address the critical issues facing our country like the one raised here instead of making demagogic attacks on Kate Bolz for making very general and quite valid comments about China which would apply to the majority of the people in any country.