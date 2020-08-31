Letter, 9/1: Let's listen to the science

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We agree with most people that schools should reopen, but only if it's safe to do so. It is not safe yet. The CDC has issued safety guidelines on how to open schools safely. LPS has not met those guidelines, especially with social distancing and school bus protocols.

There are also local conditions to consider in order to safely reopen schools. The Lancaster County risk dial should improve from orange (high risk) to green (low risk). The positivity rate should be below 5%. We are not there yet.

We also need to have two weeks of reduction in new cases and an Rt value below 1%. We need to protect the health and lives of the students, teachers, other staff members and the bus drivers who live in our community.

If they return to school before it is safe, the coronavirus will be transmitted from the community to the schools, then back to the community in a vicious cycle.

Think of this as a pro-life issue. Waiting to reopen school until it is safe can prevent unnecessary illness and possibly deaths of our students, teachers, families and friends. Why send them to school and then wait for our children, teachers, families and friends to sicken, suffer, and maybe die, before resorting to distance learning? That is not acceptable, and is anti-life.