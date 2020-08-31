Letter, 9/1: Bolz quotes out of context

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I challenge the recent attack ad from Rep. Jeff Fortenberry aimed against state Sen. Kate Bolz.

I detest the regime of Xi Jinping as much as anyone, though let it be clear that I hate the regime, not China or the Chinese people. I regard the present Chinese political regime as a general betrayal of the Chinese people and of a fascinating cultural legacy.

I suspect that Bolz never meant to express any particular support for such a national government. Positive comments about a country do not mean general, unqualified support for its current leaders.

Besides, look at the dates of the dates of the statements and actions attributed to Bolz. All the statements allegedly made by Bolz are dated from 2018, and her trip to China was in January of 2019, about a year before COVID-19 crept out of China and began its global march. In short, the quotes that are featured in the ad have probably been taken completely out of context for the sake of wide-eyed, alarmist political spin.

And we'd like to believe that Nebraska politics are different from the games played in Washington.

Paul Collister, Lincoln

