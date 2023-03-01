8 Reasons to Oppose LB626:
1. Termination of pregnancy in early stages is a necessary and needed aspect of safe and legal medical care for women.
2. The state has so far failed to lift up the care and well-being of every pregnant woman.
3. Abortion restrictions are racist in nature.
4. Abortion restrictions are gender-biased in nature.
5. Legislators over-reach and intrude to an appalling degree by interfering in medical discussions between patient and provider.
6. The state forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy is barbaric.
7. The state forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy is costly.
8. For people of faith, God is present in the reproductive lives of women. Policymakers need not concern themselves.
Kathy Karsting, Lincoln