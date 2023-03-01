8 Reasons to Oppose LB626:

1. Termination of pregnancy in early stages is a necessary and needed aspect of safe and legal medical care for women.

2. The state has so far failed to lift up the care and well-being of every pregnant woman.

3. Abortion restrictions are racist in nature.

4. Abortion restrictions are gender-biased in nature.

5. Legislators over-reach and intrude to an appalling degree by interfering in medical discussions between patient and provider.

6. The state forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy is barbaric.

7. The state forcing a woman to continue an unwanted pregnancy is costly.

8. For people of faith, God is present in the reproductive lives of women. Policymakers need not concern themselves.

Kathy Karsting, Lincoln