Letter, 8/9: StarTran workers serve courageously

The community has extended well deserved recognition to doctors, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers and health care workers who have continued on the job in spite of a risk of contracting COVID-19 themselves.

The community needs to also recognize another group of men and women who have continued to serve in spite of personal risk. These are the StarTran drivers and support personnel.

With public transportation even more critical during the pandemic, StarTran has continued to provide bus service. From April through July 23, bus service was cut back to protect drivers and passengers. Since July 23 StarTran has resumed its normal weekday bus operations.

Recognizing an increased need for mobility as a result of economic dislocation caused by the pandemic, bus transportation has been free since early April, and the free rides continue with the return to a normal schedule. It is hoped that a free fare policy will become permanent for StarTran as many low-income residents may find it necessary to use the buses to seek jobs or for many other purposes because they can no longer afford to drive a car.

Let's recognize the unsung heroes at StarTran for bravely continuing to driver the buses and clean them at considerable personal risk.

Richard Schmeling, Lincoln