Letter, 8/9: StarTran workers serve courageously

Elect leaders who are one with the anarchists, and you will indeed accept your fate — and they won’t care about your forgiveness.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

An election year like no other

One day, when my brother was 14, he excitedly returned from an event in downtown Denver with the signature of Dwight Eisenhower on a small piece of paper.

My father, a lifelong Democrat who adored Franklin Delano Roosevelt and often spoke about how the New Deal positively impacted his and my mother’s lives, was a supporter of Adlai Stevenson in the election that year.

However, he helped my brother make a plaque for Ike’s signature with a flag on a little stick attached while giving a lesson on the precious right to vote. I listened to the conversation and watched them work together.

At the age of 10, I learned there was something very special about presidential elections in the United States.

The plaque hung in our bedroom for years. I have paid close attention to all 15 presidential elections since 1956 and have never seen anything like what is happening as we approach Nov. 3.