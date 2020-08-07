Letter, 8/9: StarTran workers serve courageously

StarTran workers serve courageously
The community has extended well deserved recognition to doctors, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers and health care workers who have continued on the job in spite of a risk of contracting COVID-19 themselves.
The community needs to also recognize another group of men and women who have continued to serve in spite of personal risk. These are the StarTran drivers and support personnel.
With public transportation even more critical during the pandemic, StarTran has continued to provide bus service. From April through July 23, bus service was cut back to protect drivers and passengers. Since July 23 StarTran has resumed its normal weekday bus operations.
Recognizing an increased need for mobility as a result of economic dislocation caused by the pandemic, bus transportation has been free since early April, and the free rides continue with the return to a normal schedule. It is hoped that a free fare policy will become permanent for StarTran as many low-income residents may find it necessary to use the buses to seek jobs or for many other purposes because they can no longer afford to drive a car.
Let’s recognize the unsung heroes at StarTran for bravely continuing to driver the buses and clean them at considerable personal risk.
Richard Schmeling, Lincoln
It won’t be the teachers’ fault
When we think of schools, we think of teachers — teachers that are either seen as failures or heroes. We are seen as failures when schools don’t solve societal harms like homelessness and hunger or when we can’t spur upward class mobility.
We are seen as heroes when we are called to solve these issues — with the knowledge that we are underfunded and understaffed — and given the reminder that heroes never complain. We are rarely seen as one of the most important things we are: workers.
We are workers in a system that is asking too much of us, to essentially solve structural injustices. And a school is more than teachers; it’s bus drivers and cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals and maintenance staff and more.
The current push to reopen schools during this worsening pandemic proves that, like service workers, our safety is less important than the ambitions of those in power.
Going into a building full of hundreds of people (yes, kids are people) is simply an unnecessary risk, especially because there are a wide range of alternatives that offer more protection and less danger while still providing child care and high-quality education.
We care deeply about everyone. Our dangerous working conditions are young people’s dangerous learning conditions that will spread to our communities and homes.
When this current reopening plan leads to people getting sick, being hospitalized and dying in our community ... don’t call us failures this time.
We know who to blame. And it ain’t workers.
Kelly Seacrest, Lincoln
Don’t tell doctors how to do job
I am disappointed that the Nebraska Legislature gave first round approval Wednesday to LB814. LB814 makes it a crime for medical doctors to use their best medical judgment. Nebraskans need access to the best possible health care. We should be looking at ways to expand access, not take it away.
Legislators are trying to substitute their judgment for that of doctors and make health care decisions for Nebraskans. Will the Legislature start dictating what methods may be used to repair heart valves, hip replacements and other everyday medical procedures? Will the Legislature impose criminal penalties for other medical procedures?
Medically, there is no reason to deny women and their doctors the ability to use this method of abortion care. This is purely political, not medical. Lawmakers are interfering with a doctor’s ability to use their best medical judgment to provide the care that is right for their patient.
The America College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has opposed outlawing this method of abortion because it “will limit the ability of physicians to provide women with the medically appropriate care they need.”
Nebraskans have a right to get the best medical care available. Criminalizing a medical procedure is short sighted and discourages women from seeking necessary medical care. Doctors should not face criminal penalties for making the best possible medical decisions for their patients.
Susan Ugai, Lincoln
Not the first, or last, rodeo
The Lancaster Event Center shares the community’s disappointment in the loss of the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo, as we have been preparing for years to host. But don’t put your cowboy hats away — Lincoln still has contracts to host the 2021, 2026 and 2027 NHSFR.
You might be wondering what else the rodeo improvements can be used for? I came to LEC fairgrounds a year ago from Gillette, Wyoming’s, Camplex, and the same type of facilities drew a wide variety of events.
In addition to several smaller annual rodeos, the same outdoor arena can be used for larger and socially distanced horse and livestock shows. The new 3,300-seat covered grandstand, overlooking the outdoor arena, will be utilized by existing and new events, such as the annual sold-out demolition derby at the Lancaster County Super Fair, new motorsports and festivals.
The 1,276-spot campground (now the 10th-largest event center campground in the U.S.) is attracting new, facility-wide events like the International Family Motor Coach Association Convention postponed from August 2020 to 2022.
Plus, it will support longtime shows that needed more camping space, like our two top-10-in-the-country quarter horse shows.
All these shows also bring vendors and staff who stay in hotels, eat at restaurants and wouldn’t come except for the campground. This upgraded camping with water is already attracting individual travelers to Lincoln and short-term stays such as construction workers for the South Beltway or rehab patient family members.
Greg Rook, Lincoln
Operations director,
Lancaster Event Center
Fairgrounds
Nothing patriotic about rally
In coming days, as many as 250,000 bikers will converge on the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, close to the Lakota holy site, Bear Butte. They will be bringing disease from everywhere, and they’ll be flying the American flag as they do it.
They will afflict the citizens of Sturgis and those in the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation, as if they could stand any more hardship. They’ll party, infect each other, go home and infect family and friends.
There’s nothing patriotic about this, no concern for their fellow Americans. Take those flags off your bikes.
David Wishart, Lincoln
Be careful with your vote
“The condition of Man ... is a condition of War of every one against every one,” wrote Thomas Hobbes in the Leviathan as the English civil wars ended in 1651.
Today, videos of anarchy in Portland, Chicago, New York and elsewhere give one pause to consider Hobbes’ dictum. Unlike the Vietnam-era riots throughout the 1960s when local, state and national political leaders quelled them by strength, resolve and political outreach, many of today’s leaders capitulated and actively side with the anarchists.
Unthinkable in the 1960s would be a mayor joining the chaos in the streets, or a mayor characterizing the takeover of the center of her city as “a summer of love.”
Unimaginable in the 1960s would be local, state and federal politicians virtually en masse siding with mobs that deface and destroy public and private property, assault police and murder innocent civilians. These same leaders oppose the president’s effort to exercise the foundational requirement of any government — the security of citizens and property.
Indeed, that was the purpose of Hobbes’ Leviathan. So what are we here to do? First and foremost, exercise our right to choose our political leaders and then choose wisely, for as Thucydides warned in his Melian Dialogue, “The strong do whatever they are allowed to do and the weak accept it and forgive them.”
Elect leaders who are one with the anarchists, and you will indeed accept your fate — and they won’t care about your forgiveness.
Jerris Cummings, Lincoln
An election year like no other
One day, when my brother was 14, he excitedly returned from an event in downtown Denver with the signature of Dwight Eisenhower on a small piece of paper.
My father, a lifelong Democrat who adored Franklin Delano Roosevelt and often spoke about how the New Deal positively impacted his and my mother’s lives, was a supporter of Adlai Stevenson in the election that year.
However, he helped my brother make a plaque for Ike’s signature with a flag on a little stick attached while giving a lesson on the precious right to vote. I listened to the conversation and watched them work together.
At the age of 10, I learned there was something very special about presidential elections in the United States.
The plaque hung in our bedroom for years. I have paid close attention to all 15 presidential elections since 1956 and have never seen anything like what is happening as we approach Nov. 3.
President Trump wants to delay the election, he is blatantly trying to suppress the number of voters, he continues to question the validity of vote-by-mail despite years of evidence that there is almost no chance of fraud, he is trying to slow the delivery of mail by the U.S. Postal Service hoping to negatively impact vote by mail and he says he may not abide by the election results.
I hope everyone stands up for free and fair elections, which are the foundation of our democracy, and then vote in this year’s election.
Paul Canny, Lincoln
Don’t rush to open schools
I’m sure you’ve heard it said that “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
For the last several months, we have watched as governors in several states have rushed to reopen everything despite medical advice to the contrary. The warnings were clear; if you open too early, coronavirus cases will spike. Those warnings have sadly come to pass, and some states are now pulling back.
Over 1,000 people are dying daily, and over 159,000 total have died, from COVID-19. Now schools are being pushed to open, and this is again happening against the advice of the medical experts.
Gov. Pete Ricketts bragged early in the battle against the pandemic that everything he was doing was with the advice of experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. But those experts are advising against opening schools now, while the case numbers are continuing to climb.
Meanwhile, Ricketts pushes for school openings. Leadership at both the national and state levels have failed us in these dangerous times. When that happens local leaders need to step up. Don’t rush to open the schools until we can be certain that it is safe for our children and our teachers.
Terry Keefe, Lincoln
No tax hike for event center
The Lancaster County Event Center must not increase property taxes. Another $30 average increase in the property tax (“Event center wants tax hike,” July 31) is another insult to retirees in Lancaster County.
Nebraska already has the highest property taxes imaginable (and we have lived all over the country, landing in Nebraska because of family), and we would have to forgo something much more important than the event center.
Close it down as long as necessary until its existing funding recovers. It is simply not essential to the functions or needs of the citizens of the county.
Craig Urbauer, Lincoln
