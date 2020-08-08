Letter, 8/9: Nothing patriotic about rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In coming days, as many as 250,000 bikers will converge on the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, close to the Lakota holy site, Bear Butte. They will be bringing disease from everywhere, and they’ll be flying the American flag as they do it.

They will afflict the citizens of Sturgis and those in the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation, as if they could stand any more hardship. They’ll party, infect each other, go home and infect family and friends.

There’s nothing patriotic about this, no concern for their fellow Americans. Take those flags off your bikes.

David Wishart, Lincoln