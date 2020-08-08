You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/9: Nothing patriotic about rally
Letter, 8/9: Nothing patriotic about rally

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

Bikers ride down Main Street in downtown Sturgis, S.D., before the 2016 rally. 

 Josh Morgan, Rapid City Journal file photo

In coming days, as many as 250,000 bikers will converge on the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, close to the Lakota holy site, Bear Butte. They will be bringing disease from everywhere, and they’ll be flying the American flag as they do it.

They will afflict the citizens of Sturgis and those in the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation, as if they could stand any more hardship. They’ll party, infect each other, go home and infect family and friends.

There’s nothing patriotic about this, no concern for their fellow Americans. Take those flags off your bikes.

David Wishart, Lincoln

