Letter, 8/9: Nothing patriotic about rally

In coming days, as many as 250,000 bikers will converge on the small town of Sturgis, South Dakota, close to the Lakota holy site, Bear Butte. They will be bringing disease from everywhere, and they’ll be flying the American flag as they do it.
They will afflict the citizens of Sturgis and those in the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation, as if they could stand any more hardship. They’ll party, infect each other, go home and infect family and friends.
There’s nothing patriotic about this, no concern for their fellow Americans. Take those flags off your bikes.
David Wishart, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.