Letter, 8/9: Not the first, or last, rodeo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster Event Center shares the community's disappointment in the loss of the 2020 National High School Finals Rodeo, as we have been preparing for years to host. But don’t put your cowboy hats away — Lincoln still has contracts to host the 2021, 2026 and 2027 NHSFR.

You might be wondering what else the rodeo improvements can be used for? I came to LEC fairgrounds a year ago from Gillette, Wyoming’s, Camplex, and the same type of facilities drew a wide variety of events.

In addition to several smaller annual rodeos, the same outdoor arena can be used for larger and socially distanced horse and livestock shows. The new 3,300-seat covered grandstand, overlooking the outdoor arena, will be utilized by existing and new events, such as the annual sold-out demolition derby at the Lancaster County Super Fair, new motorsports and festivals.

The 1,276-spot campground (now the 10th-largest event center campground in the U.S.) is attracting new, facility-wide events like the International Family Motor Coach Association Convention postponed from August 2020 to 2022.

Plus, it will support longtime shows that needed more camping space, like our two top-10-in-the-country quarter horse shows.