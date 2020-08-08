Letter, 8/9: No tax hike for event center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster County Event Center must not increase property taxes. Another $30 average increase in the property tax ("Event center wants tax hike," July 31) is another insult to retirees in Lancaster County.

Nebraska already has the highest property taxes imaginable (and we have lived all over the country, landing in Nebraska because of family), and we would have to forgo something much more important than the event center.

Close it down as long as necessary until its existing funding recovers. It is simply not essential to the functions or needs of the citizens of the county.

Craig Urbauer, Lincoln

