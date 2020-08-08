You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/9: No tax hike for event center
The Lancaster County Event Center must not increase property taxes. Another $30 average increase in the property tax ("Event center wants tax hike," July 31) is another insult to retirees in Lancaster County.

Nebraska already has the highest property taxes imaginable (and we have lived all over the country, landing in Nebraska because of family), and we would have to forgo something much more important than the event center.

Close it down as long as necessary until its existing funding recovers. It is simply not essential to the functions or needs of the citizens of the county.

Craig Urbauer, Lincoln

