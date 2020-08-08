Letter, 8/9: Nation needs to step up again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are now in the greatest crisis to confront this country since World War II, I'm sure most would agree. So let's take a look at how we're responding now and what we were able to accomplish then.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt called upon all citizens to come together to defeat our enemies, and what we did was amazing. Thanks to people like Rosie the Riveter, we were able to produce the materials necessary to win that war.

According to Air and Space Magazine, in 1944, we were able to get an average of 263 aircraft per day from the factories to the flight line. Now we're unable to produce enough COVID-19 tests to get the virus under control and can't even get folks to put on a mask!

How about we put forth one-tenth the effort of that older generation and get this thing licked. We're better than this.

Steve Peek, Lincoln