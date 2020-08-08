You have permission to edit this article.
Letter, 8/9: It won't be the teachers' fault
Letter, 8/9: It won't be the teachers' fault

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

When we think of schools, we think of teachers -- teachers that are either seen as failures or heroes. We are seen as failures when schools don’t solve societal harms like homelessness and hunger or when we can’t spur upward class mobility.

We are seen as heroes when we are called to solve these issues -- with the knowledge that we are underfunded and understaffed -- and given the  reminder that heroes never complain. We are rarely seen as one of the most important things we are: workers.

We are workers in a system that is asking too much of us, to essentially solve structural injustices. And a school is more than teachers; it’s bus drivers and cafeteria workers and paraprofessionals and maintenance staff and more.

The current push to reopen schools during this worsening pandemic proves that, like service workers, our safety is less important than the ambitions of those in power.

Going into a building full of hundreds of people (yes, kids are people) is simply an unnecessary risk, especially because there are a wide range of alternatives that offer more protection and less danger while still providing child care and high-quality education.

We care deeply about everyone. Our dangerous working conditions are young people’s dangerous learning conditions that will spread to our communities and homes.

When this current reopening plan leads to people getting sick, being hospitalized and dying in our community ... don’t call us failures this time.

We know who to blame. And it ain't workers.

Kelly Seacrest, Lincoln

Concerned about COVID-19?

