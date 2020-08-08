Letter, 8/9: Don't tell doctors how to do job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am disappointed that the Nebraska Legislature gave first round approval Wednesday to LB814. LB814 makes it a crime for medical doctors to use their best medical judgment. Nebraskans need access to the best possible health care. We should be looking at ways to expand access, not take it away.

Legislators are trying to substitute their judgment for that of doctors and make health care decisions for Nebraskans. Will the Legislature start dictating what methods may be used to repair heart valves, hip replacements and other everyday medical procedures? Will the Legislature impose criminal penalties for other medical procedures?

Medically, there is no reason to deny women and their doctors the ability to use this method of abortion care. This is purely political, not medical. Lawmakers are interfering with a doctor’s ability to use their best medical judgment to provide the care that is right for their patient.

The America College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has opposed outlawing this method of abortion because it “will limit the ability of physicians to provide women with the medically appropriate care they need.”