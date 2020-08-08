Letter, 8/9: Don't rush to open schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m sure you’ve heard it said that “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

For the last several months, we have watched as governors in several states have rushed to reopen everything despite medical advice to the contrary. The warnings were clear; if you open too early, coronavirus cases will spike. Those warnings have sadly come to pass, and some states are now pulling back.

Over 1,000 people are dying daily, and over 159,000 total have died, from COVID-19. Now schools are being pushed to open, and this is again happening against the advice of the medical experts.

Gov. Pete Ricketts bragged early in the battle against the pandemic that everything he was doing was with the advice of experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. But those experts are advising against opening schools now, while the case numbers are continuing to climb.

Meanwhile, Ricketts pushes for school openings. Leadership at both the national and state levels have failed us in these dangerous times. When that happens local leaders need to step up. Don’t rush to open the schools until we can be certain that it is safe for our children and our teachers.

Terry Keefe, Lincoln