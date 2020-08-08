Letter, 8/9: COVID relief must grow SNAP funding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read Sen. Deb Fischer's piece on hunger and COVID ("Battling hunger and COVID," July 22) with great interest.

She ends her piece with a commonsense statement we can all agree on: "No American should go hungry." But in the Senate, as in life, talk is cheap. In four previous COVID relief bills, efforts to expand funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the pandemic fell flat.

Fischer must know this. She sits on the Agriculture and Nutrition Committee. Without a meaningful increase to SNAP benefits, rates of hunger, which have already tripled for families with children during the pandemic, will not stop growing.

An increase can be implemented all but immediately. And, best of all, this would have the added benefit of stimulating the economy as people spend their benefits quickly and in their local communities. Yes, America's most effective anti-hunger program is also an economic engine for Nebraska farmers.