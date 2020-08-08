Letter, 8/9: Bolz brings can-do spirit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the last eight years, Nebraska Sen. Kate Bolz has served her constituents with intelligence, imagination and compassion.

Senator Bolz has balanced the sometimes conflicting challenges of state government, including, fiscally responsible funding of education, human services, criminal justice, public safety, public infrastructure, promoting Nebraska agriculture and business interests and workers’ rights. She is effective because her focus has always been on building bridges, not walls.

As a demonstrated leader who is fiercely independent, innately fair, born and raised on Nebraska values, Kate Bolz is the ideal person to courageously address the wrongs, the immovable divisions and the inefficiencies plaguing our federal government, much like George Norris did when he was first elected to represent Nebraska in Congress over a century ago.

Senator Bolz’s roots run deep in eastern Nebraska, much like the ruts from wagons traveling the Oregon Trail were etched deep into the ground of her grandparents' farm in Otoe County. Kate Bolz is one of us.