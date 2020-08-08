Letter, 8/9: Be careful with your vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The condition of Man ... is a condition of War of every one against every one,” wrote Thomas Hobbes in the Leviathan as the English civil wars ended in 1651.

Today, videos of anarchy in Portland, Chicago, New York and elsewhere give one pause to consider Hobbes’ dictum. Unlike the Vietnam-era riots throughout the 1960s when local, state and national political leaders quelled them by strength, resolve and political outreach, many of today’s leaders capitulated and actively side with the anarchists.

Unthinkable in the 1960s would be a mayor joining the chaos in the streets, or a mayor characterizing the takeover of the center of her city as "a summer of love."

Unimaginable in the 1960s would be local, state and federal politicians virtually en masse siding with mobs that deface and destroy public and private property, assault police and murder innocent civilians. These same leaders oppose the president’s effort to exercise the foundational requirement of any government -- the security of citizens and property.