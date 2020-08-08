Letter, 8/9: An election year like no other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One day, when my brother was 14, he excitedly returned from an event in downtown Denver with the signature of Dwight Eisenhower on a small piece of paper.

My father, a lifelong Democrat who adored Franklin Delano Roosevelt and often spoke about how the New Deal positively impacted his and my mother’s lives, was a supporter of Adlai Stevenson in the election that year.

However, he helped my brother make a plaque for Ike’s signature with a flag on a little stick attached while giving a lesson on the precious right to vote. I listened to the conversation and watched them work together.

At the age of 10, I learned there was something very special about presidential elections in the United States.

The plaque hung in our bedroom for years. I have paid close attention to all 15 presidential elections since 1956 and have never seen anything like what is happening as we approach Nov. 3.

President Trump wants to delay the election, he is blatantly trying to suppress the number of voters, he continues to question the validity of vote-by-mail despite years of evidence that there is almost no chance of fraud, he is trying to slow the delivery of mail by the U.S. Postal Service hoping to negatively impact vote by mail and he says he may not abide by the election results.