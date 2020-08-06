You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter, 8/7: What's really 'uncomfortable?'
View Comments

Letter, 8/7: What's really 'uncomfortable?'

{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Moos

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is seen at Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game. Faced with the possibility college football games will be played in stadiums with reduced capacities as a safeguard against coronavirus, athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos' complaints that delays before the release of the Husker football schedule for the 2020 season were "uncomfortable" and that "the whole state needs football" were incredibly tone deaf given that the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Moos, what is really uncomfortable is watching your child fight to breathe months after being infected by COVID because his or her lungs have been severely compromised due to the virus. How about a little perspective?

Barb Micek, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News