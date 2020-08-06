Letter, 8/7: What's really 'uncomfortable?'

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos' complaints that delays before the release of the Husker football schedule for the 2020 season were "uncomfortable" and that "the whole state needs football" were incredibly tone deaf given that the country is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Moos, what is really uncomfortable is watching your child fight to breathe months after being infected by COVID because his or her lungs have been severely compromised due to the virus. How about a little perspective?
Barb Micek, Lincoln
