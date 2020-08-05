Letter, 8/6: Anti-racism takes activisim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was heartening to read the full page letter putting "evangelical" pastors squarely behind "Black Lives Matter" a few weeks ago. It was disheartening to read an evangelical layperson gutting that strong commitment by substituting the generalized and weak phrase "all lives matter." As if racism were not the issue.

We are not dealing now so much with our personal prejudices but rather the institutional forms our racism takes. The police and some of their wannabes have been attacking Black men and women, sometimes killing them. That doesn't happen to white people usually. It is institutionalized racism.

Let the courts sort out the verdicts rather than trial by media. Still, you cannot ignore the videos of passers-by on television. Some police are out of control. Black Lives Matter is calling for accountability in law enforcement, and that is a fair demand.

Whites like me can do our part. I have read Robin D'Angelo's "White Fragility" and am currently reading Jill Lepore's "These Truths." No one ever told me in school that Benjamin Franklin owned three slaves, and James Madison from Vermont had even more. Racism runs deep then and now. We can start by curing our historical ignorance, especially when the footnotes document these claims.