Letter, 8/5: Ricketts wrong on mask mandate

Gov. Pete Ricketts has challenged the mayor’s mandate on “wearing of masks in most indoor public settings in Lincoln, suggesting it is wrong to "bring the heavy hand of the government to tell people what to do.”

Governor, the government tells people what to do all the time: Wear seat belts, go the speed limit, pay your taxes. It does this for the health, safety and functioning of society. Health experts say universal mask wearing is essential to getting this pandemic under control and that must be done before we can revive our economy.